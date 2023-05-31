Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Do you have a dog that loves to go for walks and is friendly around other dogs? Do you have a dog that has always had a calling to be somethin bigger and better? Then you need to sign them up to become a B.A.R.K. Ranger! All ages and breeds are welcome, but friendly and on a leash is a must.

Join us at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge La Crosse District Visitor Center with your pup to learn what it takes to be a ranger. There will be a short 10-minute program with the group to learn about the history and 4 rules of the rangers. Then each dog will be “sworn in.”

The newly initiated rangers will sign up with their paw print and receive an official bandana to wear when walking the trails of the refuge.

Participants can take a walk around the trails and help us celebrate National Trails Day by getting a Scoop for Poop! We will hand out dog waste bags and if you can help us clean up around the center, then you can get a scoop of ice cream! Pup cups will also be available for the hard-working dogs.

Registration is required. To register or for questions call Ranger Kathryn at 608-779-2230. Hope to see you soon at refuge's Visitor Center, N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska, WI 54650.

If you can’t make it to this event or if registration is full don’t worry! You can come and see us at the center and we will be happy to swear in any dogs after they complete a short checklist of tasks. Please note that dogs are not allowed inside the building so please plan accordingly, thanks