This weekend, Feb. 17-20, join Friends of the Marsh and WisCorps for the 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count, the largest citizen science project in the world.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society with partner Bird Studies Canada and is made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.

A world-wide citizen science project, the GBBC is a vehicle for monitoring the extent, health and movement of bird species and populations in this age of climate change. For full details, see www.birdcount.org.

For the past five years, the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh and WisCorps have hosted the GBBC in our “backyard,” the La Crosse River Marsh. In previous years, volunteers gathered and spread out along the edges of the marsh and the marsh trails to record what they saw. That count, including numbers and species, was later entered into the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology “Bird Count” database.

This year, participate in the La Crosse Great Backyard Bird Count either virtually or in person. Here are the guidelines:

The GBBC this year runs Feb. 17-20. If you prefer to meet in person, we will be at the Myrick Park Center (Discover Room) from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Or, at least once during the three-day period, for at least 15 minutes, take a walk in the marsh or visit a site in or on the edge of the marsh, take note of the birds you see and record species and number. You may do this alone, or with family and friend.

Some time before the end of the day on Feb. 20, send us your count (species and number) to: friendsofthemarsh@gmail.com. Friends of the Marsh will compile the results and enter them in the GBBC database.

No experience is necessary. To access a free, useful bird guide, developed by the Cornell University School of Ornithology, download this free app to your smart phone: https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org.