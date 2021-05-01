Cameron Park Farmer's Market opening for the season May 7

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association will open its Cameron Park market for the season May 7, with hours from 4 p.m. to dusk Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

In keeping with the 2020 season's coronavirus precautions, patrons and sellers at the market will need to physical distance and wear face coverings. The market, located at Fifth and King streets, will offer live music this season and both new and returning vendors along with booths hosted by local organizations.

“Our marketplace plays such an important role in supporting so many groups in our community — we are thankful for the continued support to keep our market going strong,” says Linda Vale, market manager.

The Farmers Market Association staff and board members this season are working with the La Crosse police, Parking Utility and Parks Department.

“We appreciate the support from these entities and look forward to our market family returning to a safe and enjoyable marketplace," says Vale.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

