 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameron Park Farmer's Market opening for the season May 7
0 comments
top story

Cameron Park Farmer's Market opening for the season May 7

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association will open its Cameron Park market for the season May 7, with hours from 4 p.m. to dusk Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Cameron Park Farmers Market

Richard Klindworth of Go Boy Dough Breads & Pastries puts out fresh muffins, scones, breads, pies and cookies at his vendor area May 15, 2020, before the season opening of the Cameron Park Farmers Market. 

In keeping with the 2020 season's coronavirus precautions, patrons and sellers at the market will need to physical distance and wear face coverings. The market, located at Fifth and King streets, will offer live music this season and both new and returning vendors along with booths hosted by local organizations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our marketplace plays such an important role in supporting so many groups in our community — we are thankful for the continued support to keep our market going strong,” says Linda Vale, market manager.

The Farmers Market Association staff and board members this season are working with the La Crosse police, Parking Utility and Parks Department.

“We appreciate the support from these entities and look forward to our market family returning to a safe and enjoyable marketplace," says Vale.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News