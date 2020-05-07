Cameron Park Farmers Market opening May 15 with COVID-19 precautions in place

Additionally, it is requested that only one member of the household attend the market, and that they do their shopping efficiently.

To help regulate foot traffic, the Farmers Market will have one entrance, at the southwest corner of King and Fifth streets, with a wait line to the west side.

Social distancing indicators will be present for people to stay a safe distance from one another while they wait. Only one person will be allowed at a vendor at a time, with a spaced-out wait line behind them.

In an effort to ensure everyone has access to market goods, shoppers may also elect to pre-order items at www.cameronparkmarket.org and pick them up curbside. Orders will be accepted starting Monday, with pickup available during normal market hours, 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.

Vale encourages the community to buy from local farmers and sellers during the pandemic, noting the national and global food supply chain has been "deeply impacted by this health crisis."

For those worried about the safety of the product, Vale notes, "less intercepts to get from the farm to the market means less chance for contamination" and suggests asking the vendor about individual growing and packing practices.