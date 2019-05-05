Cameron Park Farmers Market opening weekend brings new emphasis on education

The Cameron Park Farmers Market is back for the 20th season with the staples — crisp veggies, fresh breads and colorful blooms — and a new focus on education.
La Crosse’s largest farmers market opened Friday evening and returned Saturday morning, with a roster of 70 vendors set to peddle their items throughout the season. Last year, an estimated 1,000 people visited the market each Friday, and an additional 700 to 800 on Saturdays, drawn by longtime sellers like Hock Orchards, Opus Bakehouse and Buffalo Hills Bison and discovering new favorites like the Soapy Unicorn, an Onalaska-based family business with whimsical, rainbow colored soaps, body butters, scrubs and lip balms.
Though a delay in growing season is anticipated due to late snows, market manager Linda Vale says a few sellers have greenhouses or hoop houses that will allow for both an earlier debut of greens and an extended season.
When the zucchinis, tomatoes and carrots start flooding in during early June, the market will debut new initiatives to help customers make the most of their produce. On Fridays starting next month, food sampling and teaching kitchens will be onsite, with Mayo Health Tradition, UW Extension and the People’s Food Co-op offering demos and recipes using items for sale at the market.
“This way you’re not just getting the veggies in their hands but their tummies too,” Vale said. “We’re teaching them how to prepare them so they don’t go to waste and beefing up their knowledge of the product. Mindfulness moves on to healthier choices, and when they get those ingredients home and use them and come back and buy more it enters a great cycle.”
Hoping to create young veggie lovers, youth will be given market tokens to redeem for items, along with an easy-to follow-recipe, on Kids Shopping Nights. For those too hungry to wait, several food trucks, including Big Mama’s Gyro and Apothik, will have hot breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
Adults can earn market tokens as well by entering the Market Trivia Contest, located at the information booth in the center of the market, and the Cameron Park location is one of the few in the area to accept EBT and FoodShare cards, for which shoppers will receive a comparable amount in tokens. Through a grant from United Healthcare, up to $5 will be matched for those with a minimal amount left on their cards. Credit and debit cards are now accepted, and with sign-up for the market’s e-newsletter customers will receive a reusable tote bag and $5 market token.
Along with crafts, bouquets, pastries and fruit, the market will continue to offer live music, yoga classes and youth activities, made possible by sponsors Altra Credit Union and Driftless Chiropractic. From June through September, the La Crosse Public Library is expanding its storytime presence with a curated mini-library, stocked with books on market-related subjects such as gardening and animals, as well as offering an onsite bookdrop.
“I’m so impressed with the education factor moving forward,” said longtime customer and newly appointed market assistant manager Laurie Cafe. “I’m very excited about what the market is moving towards.”
Six-year seller Nadine Beezley, owner of Hickory Wind Farm Alpacas and Fiber, most looks forward to the familiar faces. People will stop by for skeins, roving or socks and return to share what they made with the material, or the reaction to the gift they gave.
“When they promote the market they talk about meeting your farmer, but it’s also nice for us to meet our customer,” Beezley said. “It’s about that personal interaction.”
The Cameron Park Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26. For more information, visit www.cameronparkmarket.org.
