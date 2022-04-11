Cameron Park Farmers Market to open May 6 and 7

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association (LFMA) is just a month away from opening weekend in Cameron Park.

Maddie Makinster, gearing up for her second year as the LFMA Market manager, is excited to start the season off safely. This will be possible thanks to the help of the City of La Crosse Police, Parking Utility, and Parks departments

“Having security last year was such a necessity for the safety of our vendors and patrons of the market.” said Makinster. “It is a top priority of mine to make sure that all are welcomed into Cameron Park with a sense of safety.”

The LFMA will host many of the same vendors this season as they did last. While it is comforting to see familiar faces, Makinster mentioned, “I am so happy to have gotten a solid handful of new vendors. There is a new meat vendor, two unique artists, a canned goods vendor, and finally… a new cheese vendor!”

All the Cameron Park vendors are local, sourcing or producing their products within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse. Each vendor is accepted into the market based on uniqueness, high quality of products, freshness, and sustainability.

“We cannot wait to host the community in Cameron Park starting Friday night, May 6 and Saturday morning, May 7!” Makinster said.

