Camp in Reading Night takes over Eagle Bluff Elementary

Reading is the foundation of learning but it also can be really fun!

On Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7:30 pm, staff at Eagle Bluff Elementary School in Onalaska hosted 196 students and their families at a Camp In Reading Night. Classrooms were transformed into cabins and hallways turned into a magical Storybook Forest as families “camped in” under the stars.

Families sang songs around the "campfire" with principal Todd Saner, shouted BINGO and played interactive games in Game Cabins, got creative in Craft Cabins and made a s’mores trail mix snack in the Mess Hall. There were also opportunities to color pictures with local firefighters and read by flashlight in one of the Reading Tents or to Echo the Reading Dog.

Local authors, Tracy Helixon, Amanda Zieba and Elizabeth Witcik chatted with families, played writing games and encouraged students to write their own stories. Each child that attended picked out a new book to enjoy more reading fun at home.