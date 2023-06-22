Camp Send A Kid is a local nonprofit which provides a summer camp experience to children ages 8-12 in the Coulee Region who may not be able to experience summer camp due to financial barriers.

This year's camp took place from June 15-18 at Camp Decorah, giving kids the opportunity to learn about nature and our environment while enjoying traditional summer camp activities such as hiking, swimming, archery, canoeing and campfires. Area DARE and school resource officers also spend time with campers.

The camp promotes responsibility, values, self-esteem and self-confidence through activities in outdoor education, teamwork and positive decision making. Camp Send a Kid would not be possible without all of the volunteers and donations. If you would like to donate, send donations to Camp Send a Kid, Care of TrustPoint, 230 Front St. N, La Crosse, WI. 5460.