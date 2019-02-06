Primary election day will be quiet in La Crosse County except for one place: the town of Campbell.
The town will have the only electoral contests in the county on Feb. 19, with three candidates each vying for town chair and a town supervisor seat.
"We're probably the only place in Wisconsin,” quipped Chadwick Hawkins, the town clerk/treasurer. “We’re pretty unique.”
Town Chair Terry Schaller, who is running for his third two-year term, faces challenges from Bruce Becker, who has previously served on the town board, and Dennis Nelson, a newcomer.
Nelson also is running for a vacant Supervisor 4 seat along with Troy Littlejohn and Scott Fiksdal, who also have not previously served on the town board, Hawkins said.
Kelsey Craig opted not to run for a second term as Supervisor 4.
Voters can choose one candidate in each race, and the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the April 2 election.
Ralph Thoren’s Supervisor 3 seat also is up for re-election in April, and Thoren faces one opponent: Bruce Becker, the same man who is running for town chair.
"It's good to see this many people interested. It's hard sometimes to find willing participants," said Hawkins, who said there’s no burning issue he knows of that is inspiring people to run.
In-person absentee votes can be cast by town residents at Campbell Town Hall through Friday, Feb. 15. People who have not registered to vote in previous elections also are encouraged to register at town hall ahead of Election Day, although they also can register at the polls.
