Saturday’s storm which toppled trees and blew leaves and limbs across roads has led to multiple brush piles throughout French Island. Campbell residents are asked to pile brush for pick up at the edge of the road away from utility poles/lines, and mailboxes.

Large vehicles using grappling hook devices will be used to remove the brush. Those vehicles require maneuvering room to navigate. The power lines/poles and mailboxes are obstacles which could impede progress. The goal is to remove the debris without causing damage to other structures.

At this time, it’s recommended that all brush should be piled closest to the road as possible while avoiding the utility and mail structures. Crews will be continuing to work throughout the week to clean up the debris following the storm.

All questions regarding the brush removal can be directed to Maintenance department foreman Steve Pintz at 608-790-8103.