 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Campbell residents are asked to pile brush for pick up

  • 0

Saturday’s storm which toppled trees and blew leaves and limbs across roads has led to multiple brush piles throughout French Island. Campbell residents are asked to pile brush for pick up at the edge of the road away from utility poles/lines, and mailboxes.

Large vehicles using grappling hook devices will be used to remove the brush. Those vehicles require maneuvering room to navigate. The power lines/poles and mailboxes are obstacles which could impede progress. The goal is to remove the debris without causing damage to other structures.

At this time, it’s recommended that all brush should be piled closest to the road as possible while avoiding the utility and mail structures. Crews will be continuing to work throughout the week to clean up the debris following the storm.

All questions regarding the brush removal can be directed to Maintenance department foreman Steve Pintz at 608-790-8103.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

CA Gov. Newsom signs bill allowing victims of gun violence to sue manufacturers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News