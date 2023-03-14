Town of Campbell residents received promising news Monday: very low concentrations of PFAS and organic contaminants were found in water testing around the island.

For over two years, residents haven’t been able to drink or use their tap water under a health safety advisory due to PFAS contamination. The health advisory is still in place.

“We just want to be able to turn on our tap and taste good water,” said Lee Donahue, town of Campbell supervisor. “We want to water our backyard gardens and fill up our goldfish ponds and do all the things that other people who don't live with contaminated water just don't have to deal with every day.”

The United States Geological Survey sampled water from 11 locations around the town including two test wells at the USGS campus on French Island, the town community center, town hall, library, Wardwell Park and some residential taps.

Water samples were gathered over a seven day time frame and more than 500 contaminants were tested, including PFAS and organic toxins such as pesticides and pharmaceuticals.

Fourteen different types of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, were found in the shallow aquifer, according to Paul Bradley, research hydrologist at USGS. There are over 70 different types of PFAS.

All concentrations of PFAS were “well below” state safe drinking water standards, according to Bradley, which the Department of Natural Resources has set at a maximum contaminant level of 70 parts per trillion and the Department of Health Services set the health advisory level at 20 parts per trillion.

Lee is relieved after hearing the results because it means there are fewer toxins in the shallow aquifer than anticipated. This is important because it means less of a risk for contamination to the deep aquifer if the rock barrier between the two is compromised.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first-ever national drinking water standard for six types of PFAS.

The EPA is proposing to regulate PFOA and PFOS at a maximum contaminant level of 4 parts per trillion.

If finalized, the regulation will require public water systems to monitor for these chemicals. It will also require systems to notify the public and reduce PFAS contamination if levels exceed the proposed regulatory standards.

One test location was able to pull water samples from the deep aquifer – the town’s potential source for a municipal water system.

At that location, which is downstream of the airport, only one type of PFAS was detected. However, no PFAS were detected on the last three days of sampling.

Donahue said the latter days of no detection in the deep aquifer raises questions about whether the concentration is accurate. The sampling was done during October 2021 when public wells were shut down due to COVID.

Wells were not pumping at the time and water flow was minimal. The PFAS concentration found in the deep aquifer on the first few days might have been an overrepresentation of what actually exists in the deep aquifer, according to Donahue.

Water testing was the first part of the puzzle to find Campbell residents safe drinking water. The next step comes from the test well that was built at Wardwell Park last month.

More information about the quality of the deep aquifer will be determined after pumping tests and water samples are gathered from the municipal test well.

Pump tests at the test well are to begin later this week to ensure the well could handle supplying water to an entire town and also ensure consistent water quality.

After the pump tests, water samples will be gathered and tested. Testing can take between a couple weeks to a month.

The USGS study was done at no cost to the town or county. The national geological service completed it for their own study purposes along with being able to inform the town.

‘“We're just very grateful that this study was conducted, and that it's useful not just to our community but useful on the national tap water scale as well,” Donahue said.