Camping World RV Sales to open in former Gander Outdoors store

ONALASKA -- A Camping World RV Sales store will open soon in the former Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, according to signs that have gone up there in the last few days.

Additional details about the new recreational vehicle sales facility weren’t available this morning from Camping World Holdings Inc. or from DBS Group, LLC, the Onalaska-based general contractor that will remodel the building. DBS Group received a permit from the City of Onalaska last week for interior demolition work.

Camping World Holdings closed its Gander Outdoors store in Onalaska in December 2019.

Before that, it was a Gander Mountain store that had closed in September 2017. It reopened under new owner Camping World Holdings as a Gander Outdoors store in February 2018. Camping World Holdings had acquired the assets of the Gander Mountain retail chain, which had filed for bankruptcy.

The 57,120-square-foot Gander Mountain store, which opened in 2011, was built on a former Walmart store site and replaced a smaller Gander Mountain store that had been in business since 1995 on Hwy. 16 in Onalaska.

Like Gander Mountain, the Gander Outdoors store sold merchandise for hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping and shooting sports.

Camping World Holdings, based in Lincolnshire, Ill., describes itself as America’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services.

