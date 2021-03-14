Campus Connection: A new layer of support at Western

“The original plan was to pilot PALS with a relatively small group of students,” said Daykin. “However, in response to the growing demand for personalized support in this new world of online learning, we worked to create a faster, more widespread launch.”

Students in the program say it is helping them stay in school — even when times get tough.

“I wanted to drop out until I got in contact (with PALS),” said one student. “Once I was in the program, I felt a lot better and could remain in school.”

The numbers don’t lie. In a recent survey sent to students in the program, 86% responded saying that PALS helped improve their grades. Nearly 96% would recommend the program to others, and 88% said their level of confidence had grown since being in the program.

Julia Callaghan, one of several team members working on PALS, said launching the program during COVID has been so important for students.

“Even though they’re enrolled in classes, I think many of our students are feeling disconnected from the college experience given our current online format,” said Callaghan. “Meeting regularly with a PALS instructor not only helps with academics, it also helps students feel like they’re not on an island going through this alone.”