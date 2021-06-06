Campus Connection: A race against time

Rose had actually left the hospital to run some errands prior to the surgery. She was about to head back when she decided to go to the ceremony. Unsure of what to expect, she hoped she could collect his diploma before Jacob went into surgery.

“Once I turned the corner to enter the line and a few cars pulled in behind me, I knew I was stuck and there was no going back,” said Rose. “I wasn’t sure I had made the right choice when Jacob called and I told him I was stuck. I couldn’t turn around; I was going to have to see it through.”

Rose said one final thing before hanging up the phone, not sure if she would make it back in time.

“I told him I love him, that I am so proud of him and that I will be there as fast I can.”

When she finally arrived at the ceremony, she explained the situation to the graduation staff. Shortly after, she left her vehicle to receive the diploma on Jacob’s behalf. Jacob’s teachers came over to the vehicle to record a charming, heartfelt congratulatory message for Jacob.

Upon receiving the diploma, Rose rushed to Gundersen, hoping to get back before Jacob’s surgery. Sure enough — she made it just in time to take a photo of him with his diploma and his hospital, rather than his graduation, gown.