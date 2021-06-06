Campus Connection: A race against time

Western Technical College Welding and Fabrication student Jacob Dobbs was ready to graduate this April.
After years of battling addiction and a previous attempt at postsecondary education, Dobbs was eager and proud to receive his well-earned diploma. Despite beginning his academic career in a pandemic, Dobbs later found his groove and finished his certification with honors.
“He knew getting a certification would open up doors and opportunity for years to come,” said Rose, Dobbs’ wife.
On April 24 — graduation day — Dobbs couldn’t concentrate on the special occasion. He woke up with a sharp pain on the bottom right side of his abdomen. He was quickly ushered to the ER, where doctors discovered what he most feared — appendicitis. He was quickly prepared for emergency surgery.
Disheartened, he shared the sad news with his classmates.
“Today I was supposed to be wearing my graduation cap and gown, not a hospital gown. About to have surgery for my appendix,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
It was then when Rose decided to make his graduation day still possible.
“I looked over at Jacob and saw his disappointment sink in,” said Rose.
Western held a drive-through ceremony for graduates that day in lieu of a traditional ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates, along with their families, drove through Riverside Park. From there, graduates left their vehicle and received a diploma from Western President Roger Stanford and Vice President of Academics Kat Linaker.
Rose had actually left the hospital to run some errands prior to the surgery. She was about to head back when she decided to go to the ceremony. Unsure of what to expect, she hoped she could collect his diploma before Jacob went into surgery.
“Once I turned the corner to enter the line and a few cars pulled in behind me, I knew I was stuck and there was no going back,” said Rose. “I wasn’t sure I had made the right choice when Jacob called and I told him I was stuck. I couldn’t turn around; I was going to have to see it through.”
Rose said one final thing before hanging up the phone, not sure if she would make it back in time.
“I told him I love him, that I am so proud of him and that I will be there as fast I can.”
When she finally arrived at the ceremony, she explained the situation to the graduation staff. Shortly after, she left her vehicle to receive the diploma on Jacob’s behalf. Jacob’s teachers came over to the vehicle to record a charming, heartfelt congratulatory message for Jacob.
Upon receiving the diploma, Rose rushed to Gundersen, hoping to get back before Jacob’s surgery. Sure enough — she made it just in time to take a photo of him with his diploma and his hospital, rather than his graduation, gown.
“Jacob is not only my husband, he is my best friend,” said Rose. “There are few words that can capture how proud I am of this accomplishment, as well as his continued growth in recovery and through adversity.”