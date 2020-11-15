Campus Connection: ‘A real-life game of Clue’ to hunt down culprit behind mussel die-offs

“I love my job in that it’s like a real-life game of Clue,” Leis says. “But instead of Col. Mustard with a lead pipe, you have things like viruses, bacteria and changing environmental conditions. We’re starting to get some answers, but there’s a lot we don’t know.”

Leis, who was raised near Cashton, about 30 miles east of La Crosse, has always had a passion for science and an eye for granular details.

He remembers one Christmas, growing up, when his parents got him a microscope. That seemingly magical device revealed a whole new world.

“It opened my eyes,” he says. “It showed me how cool things are at a microscopic level.”

At UW-La Crosse, Leis originally planned to major in education, in hopes of becoming a science teacher. Then he took a biology class and fell in love with the subject, switching his major.

Late biology professor Dan Sutherland was particularly impactful in Leis’ development as a young scientist, he says. After taking Sutherland’s aquatic animal health class, Leis was so inspired that he jumped at the chance to take a student job at the La Crosse Fish Health Center — the foundation for the work he does now.