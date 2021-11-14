Campus Connection: Basic needs resource navigator making a difference for students at Western

Western Technical College student Gregory Tucker is not eager to ask for help.

“I’m a very prideful person,” he said. “I don’t like asking for help because it is embarrassing.”

Tucker comes to Western from Pensacola, Florida. He traveled to the region with what he thought was an insurance job. When the position fell through last year, Tucker decided to stay in the area while returning to college.

But on his own in a new city with full-time college filling his time, it was challenging to make ends meet. He works at Western’s Learning Commons in a work-study position, but he needed a little extra help. That’s when his boss got him connected to Western’s grant-funded basic needs resource navigator, Sawyer Kleeman.

Kleeman works with students from a variety of financial backgrounds. She sees both traditional and non-traditional students. She encounters students, parents, and grandparents of all backgrounds. They come to her via a referral system, where faculty and staff connect students to her when necessary. From there, Kleeman determines a student’s needs and what resources are available to help.

Food and health care remain a staple of the resources she can offer students. Many qualify for services such as Foodshare and Badgercare. For others, she works to find reimbursement for internet service. There’s even a resource that provides free legal advice. Despite this, Kleeman sees other issues with student success as well.

“Transportation and housing are two key barriers for students,” said Kleeman. “Finding affordable housing is difficult in this market. Another issue is transportation; a lot of our students have trouble finding affordable transportation to class.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made issues worse. For months, several workers were laid off. Quarantine rules also kept students away from paychecks. Emergency funding, such as money for gas or food, only goes so far.

Understanding that resources are available, according to Kleeman, is the key to addressing help. Tucker fully admits that he knew very little about the resources available to him.

“If they don’t know about those resources, that is where the issue falls,” Kleeman adds.

Tucker was uneasy about receiving help — often feeling like he didn’t deserve the funding he was receiving. But after time, he realized how important the assistance became to his success. In the end, Tucker was able to get food support and funding to help cover bills.

“A couple of times I thought about dropping out of the school,” Tucker said. “I can focus on school now, and I have better grades.”

That holistic approach, Kleeman said, is often the difference in a student’s success.

“Every single person has basic needs. We need to eat, sleep, have shelter and clothing,” said Kleeman. “We need these fundamental things to function, and then there’s the additional pressure of being a student. If you don’t have these basic needs met, you most likely won’t be successful. You need these basic needs to get to the finish line.”

To learn more about Western’s support services for students, visit https://www.westerntc.edu/counseling-and-case-management-services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0