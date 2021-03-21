Campus Connection: Class lends time, talents to city tennis project

All of the meetings will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center (1433 Rose St.) and livestreamed via Zoom. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/LCTennisPublicMeetings.

The class is also conducting four focus groups, one geared toward each of the following interest groups: the La Crosse community, the broader Coulee Region, the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood and UW-L stakeholders interested in tennis.

Matt Colwell, a senior majoring in recreation management, says this assignment has been a great introduction to civic engagement and community collaboration.

“REC 351 has been an amazing opportunity to get hands-on experience in the civic engagement process,” he says. “It is extremely rewarding to know that our involvement is going to have real impact on recreation opportunities in our community, and I cannot think of a better way to learn about civic engagement.”

Added Sara Slaten, another senior in the program: “It’s cool to have a chance to meet people in the community and work with them on a project that I would not otherwise be involved in. This class has definitely taught me the importance of clear communication and good organization when working with the public and our stakeholders.”