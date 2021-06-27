Campus Connection: Co-admission between Viterbo, Western a great success

As a current part-time paraprofessional at Driftless Pass School, Emily Geske loves working with children.
With a 9-year-old high-functioning autistic son at home, she was motivated to find a career path that involved working with kids who need a little extra help. It’s why she turned to Western Technical College to earn her associate degree in the Human Services program, with a plan to later earn her bachelor’s degree.
“I grew up with social work in my family and have always been interested in the field to help others,” she added.
As graduation approached this past spring, Geske was torn over her options. She knew she wanted to double major in both psychology and social work, but wasn’t sure where to go. It was as she was weighing all of those options when she learned about Western’s co-admission agreement with Viterbo University.
The agreement, which dates back to 2018, essentially allows a student to be enrolled at both Western and Viterbo at the same time. Benefits include first-year experience programming, a Viterbo-issued student ID, access to academic services, entry to athletic events, and much more. A $10,000 renewable scholarship once fully enrolled at Viterbo is also available for those eligible.
“Being co-admitted allows the student to ‘lock in’ to the Viterbo major/program requirements when they start their classes at Western, so they know what their course requirements will be for the entire four years,” said Amy Thornton, vice president of Student Services and Engagement at Western. “The exposure to Viterbo while they are at Western allows for a smooth and familiar transition to Viterbo.”
Perhaps the most recognizable aspect to the agreement was the addition of a transfer specialist from Viterbo located inside the Student Success Center at Western Technical College. The specialist, Taylor Hanson, works with a wide variety of Western students, helping them ease into classes at Viterbo upon completion of their two-year program.
Geske said a big reason she decided to continue her education at Viterbo was Hanson’s help at Western.
“He was always prompt to answer any questions and made sure I had everything I needed while registering,” she said.
The co-admission agreement is one of several articulations already in place between the two intuitions. The first Associate of Science-Liberal Arts transfer agreement went into effect back in 2004. Since then, 32 agreements have been established among Western programs, ranging from engineering to graphic design to nursing.
“We have a great partnership with Viterbo,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “It is such a great cost-effective option for our students, and we could not be more excited to expand our offerings.”
Since making her decision final, Geske has taken advantage of numerous benefits of the co-admission setup, including her newly-issued student ID, as well as the early registration scholarship.
“The process was way easier than I expected and couldn’t have gone more smoothly,” she added.
To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.westerntc.edu/viterbo-university-co-admission.