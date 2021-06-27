Campus Connection: Co-admission between Viterbo, Western a great success

As a current part-time paraprofessional at Driftless Pass School, Emily Geske loves working with children.

With a 9-year-old high-functioning autistic son at home, she was motivated to find a career path that involved working with kids who need a little extra help. It’s why she turned to Western Technical College to earn her associate degree in the Human Services program, with a plan to later earn her bachelor’s degree.

“I grew up with social work in my family and have always been interested in the field to help others,” she added.

As graduation approached this past spring, Geske was torn over her options. She knew she wanted to double major in both psychology and social work, but wasn’t sure where to go. It was as she was weighing all of those options when she learned about Western’s co-admission agreement with Viterbo University.

The agreement, which dates back to 2018, essentially allows a student to be enrolled at both Western and Viterbo at the same time. Benefits include first-year experience programming, a Viterbo-issued student ID, access to academic services, entry to athletic events, and much more. A $10,000 renewable scholarship once fully enrolled at Viterbo is also available for those eligible.