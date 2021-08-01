Campus Connection: Connecting students to jobs

A few weeks ago, Weiser Brothers had one half hour to describe the day-to-day life working for the business. From there, students had the opportunity to ask questions. Janssen says the event is not a career pitch. Instead, it is intended to give students a better idea of the business.

“There is more focus on getting students to see what their outcomes could be,” Janssen said. “Employer spotlights are more about a day in the life. Giving students an opportunity to see what it would like to have a job with this employer.”

Weiser Brothers said the event was a positive and important experience.

“It is so important for us to connect with the students face-to-face,” said Abby Voss, human resources coordinator at Wieser Brothers. “We like to meet all the students each term and let them know all the opportunities we have. The job market is tough right now.”

“The engagement level was palpable and clear from the students,” said Janssen. “They were very interested in learning about the process.”

Into the fall term, Janssen hopes to expand the exploration lunches to select programs and businesses, hoping to further extend the opportunity to more students.