Campus Connection: Former Viterbo trustee loves leaving a legacy

“Everyone I talked to told me about the Sisters,” said Nick, who was awestruck by the FSPA and their Mary of the Angels Chapel. “It’s where good people do good things. You just get that vibe. Everything about the Sisters says they are good people doing good things.”

After high school started college at Arizona State University, eyeing a career as a photojournalist. But then she got married as a sophomore and started a family, moving to Jay’s home state of Wisconsin. After moving to the Green Bay area, Nick earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, focusing on communications and business.

She thought she might become a writer, but a summer job in 1981 while she was in school at UW-Green Bay helped steer her into a long and rewarding career in the energy utility industry. Her task involved writing job descriptions for positions at the Kewaunee nuclear power plant, and an interview with a machinist proved revelatory.

“I thought, ‘These are people who are doing things because they believe in the purpose, doing something that makes a difference in our lives,’” Nick said. “It’s like they say, ‘Where your true delight meets the needs of the world, therein lies your true vocation.’”