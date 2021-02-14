Campus Connection: Foundation chief talks ethics and leadership

“I very much felt like the parent in their life,” she said.

It was a tough job, and as she was about to become a parent herself, she jumped into a job raising money for FCC that opened at just the right time. That was the start of a life devoted to helping generous people put their generosity to good use.

She started at the La Crosse Community Foundation in 2016, and two years later was tapped to take over the suddenly vacant top job, overseeing an organization that manages 267 charitable funds. “They just said, ‘You’re the one. We really need you to step up,’” Schloegel said.

“I definitely like being a leader, but I’ve struggled being at the top,” Schloegel said. “I like to be a leader as a part of a team.”

Leading a team, Schloegel said, requires a mutual trust. “There’s just no way that we’d be able to do everything we’re able to do if I didn’t have such an incredible team that I trust wholeheartedly,” she said. “And I try really hard to be someone my team can trust.”

For Schloegel, a successful leader must possess two key traits: courage and foresight. “It takes somebody who is brave, who has vision, somebody who can look beyond today and into the future,” she said.