Technology is sometimes blamed for our unwillingness to leave the couch. But for UW-La Crosse’s Laurie Harmon, technology creates opportunities — to explore the outdoors.
Harmon, chair of UW-L’s Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation Department, convinced a group of area high school students to join her at Chad Erickson Memorial Park in La Crosse bright and early on a Monday morning in late June.
Her sales pitch? Come pilot a robot.
“It looks friendly. It has a cute factor to it; you can’t deny it,” Harmon says with a smile. “It’s all kinds of fun to use and test out.”
The robot, also known as a remotely operated vehicle, is an underwater drone that gives users a glimpse of what lies beneath the surface of bodies of water through a live-camera feed. Professionally, ROVs are used to explore hard-to-reach areas, preview large projects and provide adaptability for users that are unable to search bodies of water themselves.
On this occasion each student, using a control panel and small video monitor, had the opportunity to take the wheel to explore a nearby pond. After the “oohs and aahs” from takeoff, the student pilots continued to display soft grins as they controlled the robot’s movements with knobs and switches. One even likened the controls of the expensive and complicated device to that of an “RC Car.”
“We wanted to give the students the chance to get their hands on this tool to see what it was like, to see how to operate it, to maybe inspire them to think of other ways to interact with the outdoors,” Harmon says.
The high school students are part of a program known as The Mayor’s Crew — a collaboration between the city of La Crosse and the nonprofit WisCorps. The program aims to connect high school students with conservation and revitalization projects in their community.
Harmon says events like this not only provide experience, but can also inspire young minds to think more about how they can leave a positive impact on their surroundings.
“UW-L has created these opportunities to engage people with their local community and with their outdoors,” Harmon says. “Moving forward, they might say ‘I know a little bit more about (the environment) and I want to help protect it.’”
The event is part of a growing initiative at UW-L to increase community engagement and partnerships throughout the La Crosse area. UW-L’s most recent strategic plan identified four pillars in 2017 to continue “sustaining excellence” on campus.
UW-L is working to increase community engagement, achieve excellence through equity and diversity, invest in university faculty and staff, and provide transformation education. Learn more about UWL’s strategic plan as well as annual updates on the plan’s progress at the university’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.