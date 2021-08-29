Campus Connection: Grants allow Boys & Girls Club members to gain college credit, life insights

La Crosse Central High School junior Gandharv Eadara was very interested in a future career in psychology, but wasn’t quite sure of the specific field. Considering child and adolescent psychology or forensic psychiatry (a relatively new subfield made popular by television shows such as “Criminal Minds”), Eadara enrolled in the Viterbo University class Applied Psychology and Personal Growth to help him decide.
Taught by Viterbo faculty member Liza Ware, Applied Psychology and Personal Growth was one of two university classes (the other was Race, Resistance, Reconciliation taught by Matthew Bersagel Braley) for high school-age La Crosse Area Boys & Girls Club members held this summer. The classes were made possible by grants from the La Crosse Community Foundation Margery J. Stansfield Fund, Marine Credit Union Foundation, and the US Bank Foundation. The US Bank Foundation has already approved a grant for summer 2022. The three-credit college classes were free for the students, with the grants covering the cost of tuition and books.
“I really enjoyed the class,” said Eadara, who was one of 10 students enrolled. “Everyone was really nice and easy to work with. I’m leaning toward forensic psychiatry now. The class helped erase any doubts I had about the field of psychology.”
Applied Psychology and Personal Growth provided students with basic foundations of psychology and tools and strategies on how to apply these constructs to their own lives.
“We covered topics such as child and adolescent development, relationships, loss and self-exploration and reflection, which are skills they can use throughout their lives to learn and develop as a person,” Ware said. “I think the class went very well. It was a really engaged group and we had great discussions with a diverse set of opinions.”
In addition to the curriculum, these summer courses allow the students to learn what a real college class is like. Taught in an accelerated format, the class met three times a week for two hours and 45 minutes.
“I hope the students left the class with the self confidence that they are capable of college work, growing and changing, and overcoming life’s challenges,” Ware said.
Katie Barlow, a senior this fall at Holmen High School, had already taken a psychology class at Western Technical College when she registered for the Viterbo class for the additional experience.
“I enjoy learning and education, and I was excited to have the opportunity to experience new curriculum and be taught by another college professor,” Barlow said. “The class allowed me to take a deeper look at psychology and the higher education experience.”
Psychology may be the perfect career field for Barlow. The profession certainly runs in the family — both her parents are psychologists. She has also begun to apply some of the things she’s learned to her life.
“The class went really well,” Barlow said. “Everyone wanted to be there. It’s not required, which makes the learning environment so much better. It was great talking to others from different schools and different backgrounds. Professor Ware was great, too. She set the curriculum at a level that was challenging for everyone. She really catered to our group and listened to us. She would assess how things were going and adjust things as needed.”