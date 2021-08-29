Campus Connection: Grants allow Boys & Girls Club members to gain college credit, life insights

“We covered topics such as child and adolescent development, relationships, loss and self-exploration and reflection, which are skills they can use throughout their lives to learn and develop as a person,” Ware said. “I think the class went very well. It was a really engaged group and we had great discussions with a diverse set of opinions.”

In addition to the curriculum, these summer courses allow the students to learn what a real college class is like. Taught in an accelerated format, the class met three times a week for two hours and 45 minutes.

“I hope the students left the class with the self confidence that they are capable of college work, growing and changing, and overcoming life’s challenges,” Ware said.

Katie Barlow, a senior this fall at Holmen High School, had already taken a psychology class at Western Technical College when she registered for the Viterbo class for the additional experience.

“I enjoy learning and education, and I was excited to have the opportunity to experience new curriculum and be taught by another college professor,” Barlow said. “The class allowed me to take a deeper look at psychology and the higher education experience.”