Campus Connection: “Historic” agreement for Western

Beginning this fall, a new Associate of Arts transfer degree will be offered at Western Technical College. It’s a move called “historic” by Western President Roger Stanford, following final approval by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents back in April.

The addition of an Associate of Arts degree has been decades in the making. For years, Western has offered an Associate of Science-Liberal Arts (ASLA) transfer degree for students looking to transfer to a number of four-year partners. All with smaller class sizes and affordable tuition rates.

While the degree has worked well for thousands of students in the region, it emphasized math and science, lending to a less effective pathway for students choosing four-year degrees in the humanities, business, and social sciences. The new Associate of Arts degree essentially splits this degree into two tracks, allowing students to choose what best fits their skills and interests.

The new degree will require less science and math, while increasing humanities and elective courses. The end result means students have more options to achieving a four-year degree.

“In the end, this makes bachelor’s degrees more attainable to more people,” said Stanford. “Students save money by taking general education courses at Western and transferring the credits to a four-year university.”

Founded in 1912, Western Technical College has always provided technical training for a number of partners in the region. As such, Western has historically only provided Associate Degrees. But as times have changed, Western, as well as other two-year institutions in the state, have increased their general studies offerings to assist in the transfer pipeline.

“The times have shifted substantially over the decades,” said Stanford. “We are lacking greatly in our need for baccalaureate degrees in our region. We are in the best position to take students from a two-year college into a four-year university student.”

Students also save nearly a third in tuition when attending a two-year college transfer option. It also provides students an opportunity to explore options before settling on a path best for them.

“We provide a bridge to the four-year college experience. Students who are exploring college, they don’t understand the culture of college,” said John Gillette, Dean of the General Students division at Western. “They are unsure of the options. Western is a safe partner who is available to them in their local school districts, which helps prepare our students academically.”

Western has several transfer agreements with several area universities. In 2020 along, more than 700 students transferred to four-year institutions, including Viterbo University, UW-La Crosse, Winona State, UW-Stout, UW-Madison, Upper Iowa University, and UW-Green Bay.

Those interested can learn more at www.westerntc.edu/associate-of-arts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0