Campus Connection: La Crosse then and now: UW-L grad’s photo project shows city through decades

“My uncle is big into photography and design, as well as my grandpa and my dad,” Graw explains. “Growing up, they were always taking my photo and having me pose for the camera. As I grew older, that interest grew for me, too.”

Art professor Linda Levinson, who helped guide Graw through her project as part of a Special Projects in Photography course, says Graw was an ideal student.

“Her classmates were inspired by her process, her attention to detail and her persistent commitment to her vision,” Levinson notes. “What separates Brianna’s work from other re-photographic projects is her uncanny concept for inserting her own personal images among the historical photos, which speaks to her life in La Crosse. She transforms them from iconic events or architectural sites into projections of her psyche.”

Throughout her time at UW-L, Graw noticed the many connections between her two passions: marketing and art.

Now, in her new role as a communications technician with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, she’s putting both her major and minor to good use.