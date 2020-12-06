Campus Connection: Local vacation rental has close ties to UWL founder

Tan Pham and Susan Niedzwiecki-Pham live inside a piece of UW-La Crosse history.
And for about $150 a night, you can, too.
Tan and Susan, both UWL graduates, are the longtime owners of a stately, yellow Victorian on the 1300 block of Main Street in La Crosse — the former residence of Thomas Morris, who is often credited with founding UW-L.
“When we got married and started looking for a house, this house pretty much checked everything we wanted,” Tan explains. “Then we found out it was Thomas Morris’ old house, and that was definitely a big plus for us.”
The couple purchased the home in 1995. For many years, they rented out a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor.
A few years ago, they decided to renovate the space and reopen it as a short-term vacation rental. Two years in, it has an almost five-star rating on airbnb.com.
“We get people from the Twin Cities, Madison, Chicago — just people looking to get away,” Tan notes. “They really seem to enjoy it here.”
Living in such a historic home, and having the chance to share it with others, has fueled the couple’s curiosity about its previous, prominent owner.
“We were thrilled when we discovered the history behind it,” Susan says. “We didn’t fully know who he was or what that meant when we bought the house, but it’s been fun to dig into it some more. It’s like putting a puzzle together.”
Support Local Journalism
Founding a university
UWL’s Morris Hall is much more than the current education building and former Campus School. It’s the key to why there is a public university in La Crosse today.
Local leaders twice tried to build a normal school (sometimes referred to as a teacher’s college) in La Crosse — first in 1871 and again in 1893. But neither attempt gained the necessary steam, and public interest dwindled.
This left one man to do much of the lifting.
Morris, a native of Quebec, moved to La Crosse at a young age and found work as a barber. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1889, and returned to La Crosse to practice law.
After serving as La Crosse County’s district attorney, Morris won a State Senate seat in 1904. (His political career reached its peak several years later, when he was elected to serve as Wisconsin’s 22nd lieutenant governor.)
As a freshman state senator, Morris declined membership on preferred committees in order to serve on the education and finance committees. A year later, he renewed the campaign to bring a normal school to La Crosse, sponsoring a bill that was ultimately approved.
Old Main, now known as Graff Main Hall, opened in 1909. An article on the building’s dedication stated that Morris did “masterful work” in making the project a reality.
The significance of the project, the article continued, “will not be fully appreciated until we come to view it in the light of history.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.