Campus Connection: Local vacation rental has close ties to UWL founder

Tan Pham and Susan Niedzwiecki-Pham live inside a piece of UW-La Crosse history.

And for about $150 a night, you can, too.

Tan and Susan, both UWL graduates, are the longtime owners of a stately, yellow Victorian on the 1300 block of Main Street in La Crosse — the former residence of Thomas Morris, who is often credited with founding UW-L.

“When we got married and started looking for a house, this house pretty much checked everything we wanted,” Tan explains. “Then we found out it was Thomas Morris’ old house, and that was definitely a big plus for us.”

The couple purchased the home in 1995. For many years, they rented out a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor.

A few years ago, they decided to renovate the space and reopen it as a short-term vacation rental. Two years in, it has an almost five-star rating on airbnb.com.

“We get people from the Twin Cities, Madison, Chicago — just people looking to get away,” Tan notes. “They really seem to enjoy it here.”

Living in such a historic home, and having the chance to share it with others, has fueled the couple’s curiosity about its previous, prominent owner.