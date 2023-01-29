 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS CONNECTION

Campus Connection: Luke loves to 'go big'

Luke Achterberg

While his art degrees naturally suit sculptor Luke Achterberg's profession, his welding degree from Western gave him the technical skills to hone his craft.

 Contributed photo

Where would Luke Achterberg be without his Western welding degree?

A successful working artist, the magic happens in his chilly, utilitarian North Side La Crosse studio. Luke is a sculptor; his medium is metal, his method is welding, and he loves to “go big.”

Luke took a convoluted and explorative education path. He started UW-La Crosse as a biology major for the practicality of it — and he had a knack for it, too. But a year and a half into the program, the memorization of Latin names that gave him pause, and a natural drift back to the artistic side of things proved inevitable.

A sculpture course with an impressive professor reignited an interest that would last. Fast forward five years: Luke graduated from UW-L with a double major in art and psychology, a philosophy minor, and many Spanish classes. Luke realized he wanted to make giant outdoor sculptures, and to help him do that; he enrolled in Western’s welding program.

Luke’s childhood home and family life planted the seeds of his current passion. Luke comes from a family of covert creatives who love working with their hands at automotive customization, mechanics, and welding. He remembers vividly the image of his grandpa welding — the contained fire and orange glowing metal piqued his interest. As a child, Luke would get in trouble for drawing imaginative made-up cars during math class, a foreshadowing of future Luke.

His inspiration deeply draws from a range of sources: the familial model of working on cars, the art and philosophy of Dr. Seuss, comic books, street graffiti and calligraphy. He uses automotive customization, skateboarding and snowboarding cultures to achieve a popping aesthetic, balanced with pleasing curves. Not to be discounted are the traditional skills like blacksmithing and fundamental art concepts in academic training, like composition, balance and movement.

After completing his degrees, Luke worked locally as a project welder to save money before finishing his MFA with a focus on sculpture and ceramics at the University of Kentucky. After a decade of Kentucky living, Luke and his family moved back to La Crosse to enjoy grandparents, the bluffs and winter sports — they deeply missed winter!

In addition to his formal education, Luke is a lifelong learner with a passion for creating. He is continually exploring his craft. With so many interests, the artistic route enables Luke to combine many affinities and skills into something beautiful and unexpected. The hardest thing for him is the business side of how to finance his life as an artist. He is always on the hunt for free or cheap metal.

He has found success through commissioned pieces, and he leases sculptures to temporary homes across the country, from large public spaces to galleries to sculpture gardens. One of his pieces currently resides at the 1802 Gallery on State Street in La Crosse. Luke’s diverse interests and education continue to serve him well, and he is grateful for the opportunity to share his art with the world. “If I hadn’t gone to Western for the welding degree and gained this process knowledge,” he said, “I couldn’t do what I’m doing.”

Luke’s sculpture was jury selected for the 2022 Wisconsin Artists Biennial at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. He has received several prestigious awards for his art, including recognition from the International Sculpture Center in New Jersey and Art-St-Urban in Switzerland.

Campus Connection appears Sundays in the La Crosse Tribune to spotlight student and faculty achievements at the UW-L, Viterbo and Western Technical College. The campuses provide these features on a rotating basis.

