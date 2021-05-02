Campus Connection: Making college dreams a reality

“I knew I wanted to do research when I started at UWL, so I was reaching out to professors before they were reaching out to me,” says Laura. “I know that is scary to some people, but that is what you have to do.”

Her outreach has been well worth it. Last summer she was paid to conduct UWL research related to her majors through the Dean’s Distinguished Fellowship program. Her scholarship application efforts have continued to help keep her financially afloat. Choosing UWL has meant more affordable tuition than a private school option she was considering in high school, and UWL’s relatively small size has also potentially meant less competition for scholarships and research opportunities that have helped her succeed. Now Laura and Brittany’s younger sister, Gabrielle, is also a UWL student.

Both Brittany and Laura are thankful for the opportunities college has presented, and the support they have received from generous people for their education.

Each gift has meant more than just money, says Laura. It’s another voice telling her that “back up plan” can continue to stay on the backburner. She will be a scientist one day.