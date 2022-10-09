Campus Connection: New podcast explores Wisconsin's complicated history with Cuban refugees

Reuniting old friends. Uncovering forgotten stories. Helping people better understand a complicated chapter in Wisconsin history.

A new podcast created by UW-La Crosse associate professor Omar Granados and Wisconsin Public Radio host Maureen McCollum accomplishes all that and more.

“Uprooted” examines the relocation of thousands of Cuban refugees to Fort McCoy in 1980, delving into refugees’ personal stories and establishing a clearer picture of their past, present and future. The podcast launches Wednesday, Oct. 12, on WPR’s website and other podcast providers.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the public can join Granados and McCollum for a virtual event introducing the podcast. Guests are asked to register in advance.

“Maureen and I had an immediate connection, and I could tell she was approaching the work in hopes of making a statement about the lack of visibility and attention this community has received historically,” says Granados, who teaches in the Global Cultures & Languages Department and specializes in the Mariel boatlift of 1980, which brought nearly 15,000 Cuban refugees to western Wisconsin.

His traveling exhibit, “Uprooted: The Cuban Refugee Program at Fort McCoy,” helped inspire the podcast.

“We really wanted to prioritize these unheard voices and make this a podcast told by the migrants who were part of this event,” Granados explains. “We were fortunate to find a lot of impactful stories and moments.”

The Mariel boatlift was a mass exodus of Cubans hoping to flee Fidel Castro’s failing economy and Communist regime. Under President Jimmy Carter, the United States accepted more than 125,000 refugees — a move that was highly scrutinized.

For several months in 1980, the Coulee Region was a focal point of this international news story, as communities here and across the country absorbed the largest Cuban population influx in U.S. history.

Much was written about the arrival of Cuban refugees and their first few months in America. But less is known about the refugees’ personal stories, including how their lives have unfolded since.

That’s what the podcast aims to explore.

“I’ve always been interested in the story of the Mariel boatlift and always wanted to talk to people about it,” says McCollum, ’07.

A few years ago, when many outlets published stories on the 40th anniversary of Mariel, McCollum decided to approach the story from a more intimate angle. Granados, with all the connections and expertise he’d gained through his research over the years, was the perfect partner to bring the idea to life, she says.

“It’s amazing how few people know the story, or only know part of the story,” she notes. “Many Cubans left the area, but many chose to stay here instead of going to Florida, New York, Minneapolis or Chicago. They chose to stay, and that’s what we wanted to get to the heart of.”

Through interviews with experts, academics, journalists and refugees, the podcast tells a touching and definitive history of Cuban refugees in western Wisconsin.

While many of the stories are unique and personal, Granados and McCollum also tackle overarching issues, such as how refugees — many of whom were Black, single, gay men — were viewed through a racialized and prejudiced lens. Their detention in military facilities, Granados says, also served to portray them as untrustworthy.

If there’s one thing Granados and McCollum hope listeners will take away, it’s that those who come to Wisconsin as refugees do not view themselves as outsiders for long. Often, they grow to fully embrace the Badger State.

“The most enjoyable part has been understanding the Cuban population as a Wisconsin population — these people are Wisconsinites,” Granados says. “There’s this iconic photo of Cuban guys playing music, and they’re all wearing Green Bay Packers gear. To me, that says everything. They’ve been here for 42 years. This is their home.”