Campus Connection: Newly remodeled apprenticeship facility a win for region
Campus Connection: Newly remodeled apprenticeship facility a win for region

Western facility

When Western Integrated Technology Dean Josh Gamer walks around the newly remodeled Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center, he is excited for the future.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art facility,” said Gamer. “This building really sets Western up for the future.”

Originally used as a temporary facility during the renovation of the Integrated Technology Center, the building was not intended as a permanent learning space. Over time, however, the building continued to be used for growing apprenticeship and training opportunities. This prompted the college to look into what it would take to upgrade the facility to improve and expand these offerings even further.

Earlier this year, Western announced a roughly $3.5 million remodeling project for the building, which is located on the South Side of La Crosse. On the outside, the building looks dramatically different. The entrance to the facility has shifted to the front side, with expanded study spaces for students and an authentic Western feel. Throughout the building, new equipment has apprenticeship students working on the latest technology for the workforce.

The lab space has been dramatically upgraded as well. The classroom mimics several aspects of fields that students will see in the real world, offering a hands-on experience. For example, Construction and Industrial Electricians will work in spaces designed like homes or at construction sites, helping students gain a better understanding of the practice.

“It is crucial these lab spaces are set up to provide the best experience for our students,” said Gamer. “While these students are working in the field, they can use this space to continue to develop skills.”

The remodeling is one further step Western is taking to address the region’s talent gap and worker shortage, which continues to grow in the region.

“The amount of people entering the trades are not keeping up with retirements,” said Carl Newman, apprenticeship instructor at Western. “Furthermore, the economy is strong, driving the need for skilled labor.”

As a result of this shift, colleges, organizations, and businesses are frequently turning to apprenticeship programs to fill worker needs. Apprenticeships are post-secondary education with a big distinction: students learn in the classroom while working on the job with an employer, learning the full scope of the trade.

Western offers several apprenticeship options, including construction electrician, industrial electrician, maintenance mechanic/millwright, maintenance technician, metal fabrication, plumbing, steam fitting, tool and die/machinist, and injection mold set-up.

Once completed, an apprentice can earn a high salary. According to figures from the Wisconsin Technical College System, the median salary for a plumber is $76,140. Construction electricians can earn $72,252, and Tool and Die apprentices earn $66,945.

Typical apprenticeship programs last three to five years. Students attend class one day every other week. The remaining time is spent on the job learning the trade from industry professionals.

The Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center is designed to help drive this need in the community, which officials say is a big win for the region.

“We are training the future workforce for the region,” said Gamer. “And this facility is a big part of growing that pipeline.”

To learn more about Western’s Apprenticeship programs, visit www.westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.

About the series

Campus Connection appears Sundays in the La Crosse Tribune to spotlight student and faculty achievements at the UW-L, Viterbo and Western Technical College. The campuses provide these features on a rotating basis.

