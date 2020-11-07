Campus Connection: Newly remodeled apprenticeship facility a win for region

When Western Integrated Technology Dean Josh Gamer walks around the newly remodeled Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center, he is excited for the future.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art facility,” said Gamer. “This building really sets Western up for the future.”

Originally used as a temporary facility during the renovation of the Integrated Technology Center, the building was not intended as a permanent learning space. Over time, however, the building continued to be used for growing apprenticeship and training opportunities. This prompted the college to look into what it would take to upgrade the facility to improve and expand these offerings even further.

Earlier this year, Western announced a roughly $3.5 million remodeling project for the building, which is located on the South Side of La Crosse. On the outside, the building looks dramatically different. The entrance to the facility has shifted to the front side, with expanded study spaces for students and an authentic Western feel. Throughout the building, new equipment has apprenticeship students working on the latest technology for the workforce.