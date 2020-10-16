Campus Connection: Open educational resources help students at Western

“While students can still choose the format (print or digital) that they prefer, with these resources, they no longer have to wait for their financial aid award to purchase their books, struggle with frustrating access codes, return their books at the end of the term, or pay for an expensive textbook where only a few chapters are relevant to the course,” said Rebecca Hopkins, associate dean of the Learner Support and Transition division at Western.

Although Western is in the early stages of incorporating OER, the college’s library team is leading the effort, working with faculty and teams who are taking these early steps. Other faculty are quickly adopting resources from other instructors at Western. Some have even remixed or adapted materials to make them applicable to their own classes.

Officials at Western believe this work goes to the root of Western’s goals, especially as the majority of courses continue virtually through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These resources are absolutely aligned with our mission,” said Hopkins. “These materials help bring access to high quality education, provides great ability to incorporate culturally diverse perspectives into learning materials, removes the barriers of textbook expenses and increases fairness by providing the ability to tailor learning materials to student and course needs.”