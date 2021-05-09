Campus Connection: Outstanding Viterbo employees honored at Rose Awards ceremony

Robin Haugh, assistant professor of nursing, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year at the annual Viterbo University Rose Awards ceremony May 6.

“Robin is an amazing professor who not only teaches class content in an interactive and insightful format, but also cares deeply about her students,” wrote a student who nominated her for the award. Another student wrote, “She is always willing to go above and beyond to help students learn. She is a positive role model for all her students and truly just wants the best for each and every one.”

Margy Krogman, director of residence life, was named Employee of the Year.

“Margy’s stewardship is best seen in how she handles the university’s most valuable resource—the students who choose to attend and make Viterbo their ‘home,’” wrote a person who nominated her for the award. “Her care and concern for the students are evident and exemplary. She goes out of her way to create a positive on-campus living environment.”

Others honored at the Rose Awards were: