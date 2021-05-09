Campus Connection: Outstanding Viterbo employees honored at Rose Awards ceremony

Robin Haugh, assistant professor of nursing, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year at the annual Viterbo University Rose Awards ceremony May 6.
“Robin is an amazing professor who not only teaches class content in an interactive and insightful format, but also cares deeply about her students,” wrote a student who nominated her for the award. Another student wrote, “She is always willing to go above and beyond to help students learn. She is a positive role model for all her students and truly just wants the best for each and every one.”
Margy Krogman, director of residence life, was named Employee of the Year.
“Margy’s stewardship is best seen in how she handles the university’s most valuable resource—the students who choose to attend and make Viterbo their ‘home,’” wrote a person who nominated her for the award. “Her care and concern for the students are evident and exemplary. She goes out of her way to create a positive on-campus living environment.”
Others honored at the Rose Awards were:
- Rick Kyte, director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership, received the Sr. Helen Elsbernd Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to a person who has provided outstanding service to the university for more than 20 years, typically in more than one capacity.
- R. Charlie Lawrence, biology, was presented with the Alec Chiu Award, which is given for exceptional work in fostering and developing scholarly opportunities for both students and faculty.
- Health services director Sue Danielson and her staff received the Pax et Bonum Award, which is given in recognition of demonstrating the Franciscan values of service, respect, hospitality, stewardship and joy throughout the Viterbo community.
- Chris Mayne, biology, and Kasie Von Haden, director of academic advising, were presented with Outstanding Advisor of the Year awards for their work with students.
- Megan Pierce, director of international and intercultural student success, was presented with the St. Francis Mission Award, which is given to a person who has demonstrated exemplary dedication to the mission of the university.
- Receiving Servant Leader Awards for outstanding leadership were Martha Boehm, marketing; Tom Hammes, physical plant; Dale Krageschmidt, business, Ron McGinley, campus dining; and Keith Purnell, director of military aligned student support and recruitment.
- Receiving Outstanding Adjunct Professor Awards for their respective schools were Rebekah Stasinopoulos, College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership; Rebecca Atwood, College of Nursing and Health; Susanna Driscoll, College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences; and Todd Braun, School of Education.
- Retiring faculty members awarded Professor Emeritus status were Deb Daehn-Zellmer, social work, sociology, and criminal justice; Vicky Eiben, education; Karen Gibson, nutrition and dietetics; Michael Lopez-Kaley, religious studies; Janet McLean, theater and music theater; and Rolf Samuels, English.
- Receiving a special award for valor for his actions in extinguishing a fire was Kaleb Peterson, campus safety and security.