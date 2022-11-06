Campus Connection: Prayer wheel completes Viterbo University FSPA Prayer Garden

In 2020, Viterbo University leaders were looking for a way to honor the university’s founders, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. The members of the planning committee determined a place of beauty and contemplation on campus would be the most appropriate.

The result was the FSPA Prayer Garden, located in Viterbo’s Assisi Courtyard. The garden was recently enhanced with the addition of a prayer wheel, in which visitors are able to place written prayers for Viterbo campus ministry staff and students to take to St. Rose Convent for members of the FSPA to pray.

In planning the design of the wheel, Sr. Joan Weisenbeck and Sr. Karen Kappell were asked to provided elements they and their fellow FSPA members would like highlighted. The finished prayer wheel includes images of St. Francis, St. Clare, and St. Rose, St. Rose Convent, the Mississippi River, and the surrounding bluffs. On the lid are roses and the phrase “Every Moment Thine.” The handle represents a flame from the Lard Light.

“We wanted the design to complement the Franciscan themes of the garden, which includes the San Damiano Cross and the beauty of the flowers and shrubs, that it be a place where persons could contemplate or meditate or find a place of solitude and beauty,” Sr. Weisenbeck said. “The design of the garden and the prayer wheel, along with the figures of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi in the courtyard and St. Rose Convent building form a unit of beauty and Franciscan Spirituality.”

The prayer wheel was designed and created by Christopher Moench of Bellingham, Wash., and was made possible by a gift from the estate of Lucille Pedretti, ’59. The shelter was designed and constructed by Viterbo employee Dennis Molstad.

The prayer wheel will be moved into San Damiano Chapel, but it will remain accessible from Nov. 1 from April 15 each year.

“The result is indeed a tribute to the sisters, and hopefully a place of contemplation and rest for the Viterbo community,” said Sr. Kappell.

Additional highlights include special lighting, pavers, and stone benches which add to the ambiance of the 40- by 90-foot garden. At the center is a raised flower bed in the shape of the San Damiano Cross. The project was officially completed this fall.

“The cost of the FSPA Prayer Garden and all its components were covered by donations from individuals and organizations who share a deep appreciation for the FSPA order,” said Jim Salmo, Viterbo University vice president for advancement. “The garden is visually beautiful and gratifying because of the number of donors who stepped forward to support this idea. The response was nothing less than remarkable and uplifting, and we are grateful to everyone who participated.”

Viterbo is the thriving institution it is today because of the wisdom and courage of the FSPA. The Sisters have touched the lives of generations of students, employees, and community members since the university began in 1890.

“I am very pleased with the completed prayer garden and it is my hope that it will be an inspiration to all who visit it,” Sr. Weisenbeck said.