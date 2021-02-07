Campus Connection: SBDC helps local baker launch her business :

In 2019, the SBDC worked with more than 425 business owners, assisted with the creation of 38 new businesses, and facilitated nearly $8 million in small business financing from regional lenders and investors.

“Starting a business is hard, but the SBDC is committed to helping business owners reach their potential,” says Anne Hlavacka, director of the SBDC. “We find the enthusiasm and hard work of small business owners to be remarkable. We really enjoy supporting them in their efforts to turn ideas into viable businesses.”

Barney has always had a passion for baking. But it wasn’t until college that she believed it could be her career, or that she could one day open her own business.

“I was in my mid-20s, going to school to become a social worker, and I saw a commercial for Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts,” she recalls. “It was like a lightning bolt — I realized I could combine food with art and get paid to do it. It was like, ‘Whoa, I have to change everything that I’m doing.’”

Barney attended Le Cordon Bleu and went on to work in bakeries and pastry shops in La Crosse, the Twin Cities and New Mexico.

The Stanley, Wisconsin, native eventually settled in La Crosse, running a bakery out of her family’s basement.