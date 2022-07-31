Campus Connection: Simplifying the application process

As an admissions coach at Western Technical College, Bethany Jacobson helps guide students through the application and registration process — something that historically has been cumbersome and outdated.

Western is an open access institution, providing everyone the opportunity to pursue higher education. Despite this, an application is still required for admission. Requirements for application have included transcripts, test results and much more.

But for some students, getting items like high school transcriptions — especially adult learners — can be a challenge.

“Tracking down transcripts after 10, 15, 20 years after high school can be tricky,” said Jacobson. “Some schools might not even have a record on file.”

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Western temporarily did away with transcript and testing requirements for students. Part of the thinking was two-fold: avoiding face-to-face contact and removing barriers at a historic moment in time. Instead, coaches like Jacobson would work one-on-one with students, determining their academic level and preparedness for various classes. In addition to the obvious benefits, it speeds up the application process.

“We really begin by asking about other factors that may impact their academic performance,” said Jacobson. “What else is going on in your life? Are you working? Do you have children? Those are better ways to determine what classes and credit load are most appropriate.”

During these one-on-one appointments, students are also informed about the academic support options available. These include math and writing tutoring, Counseling, Access Services, peer support, and others. Knowing these options are available help students make clear academic goals.

There are exceptions to the transcript requirement. All health and public safety programs, with the exception of emergency medical technician (EMT) and nursing assistant (NA), still require them. However, programs in general studies, business and integrated technology have all discontinued the requirement permanently.

“People are surprised they don’t need those items,” said Jacobson. “It has been well received by students who are worried about tracking down transcripts and participating in standardized testing. It helps drive the anxiety down for students who may be entering higher education after a large gap in time.”

So what has been the result? Western has found that students performed just as well, if not better, than before.

“Over the course of time, we have discovered that transcripts and testing are not necessarily exclusive components to measure a student’s potential readiness at Western,” said Deb Hether, interim associate vice president of Student Service and Engagement at Western. “So far, the results have been very positive.”

Learn more about the application process at www.westerntc.edu/admissions.