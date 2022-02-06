Campus Connection: State grant helping Afghans at Fort McCoy

Amidst a cold January afternoon in Fort McCoy, a classroom of Afghan children are reciting multiplication cards from a deck provided by the instructor. In total, about twenty students from ages 10 12 are playfully learning new things, such as prepositions, United States geography and math.

All of the students are excited to be there, and it can be felt in the room. Most of them complete their assignments with ease, especially as they roll dice to determine which numbers they will multiply next. After their math work is complete, the students recite sentences from homework from the previous night. All of the students pass with flying colors. On the drive away from the base, it’s hard to juxtapose men, women and children in traditional Afghan clothing amidst the backdrop of a sub-freezing, snow-filled Wisconsin afternoon.

Thus is the life for Afghan visitors as they wait final settlement in the United States. Resettlement is picking up, and most of the families will be relocated in the coming weeks. Until then, Western’s Joan Barker is teaching students everything she can, working to get students prepared for an American classroom, wherever that may be.

Barker is part of a group of new Western employees at Fort McCoy as part of an English as a Second Language (ESL) grant through the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS). Barker and her team are acting as liaisons between Afghan teachers and students. When the visitors arrived last summer and fall, they quickly established schools for the children. With many of those instructors now resettled elsewhere in the U.S., Barker is there to make sure the education system runs smoothly for those that remain. As number of visitors dwindle at Fort McCoy, schools are now be condensed, making their jobs more important.

ESL remains a hallmark of Western Technical College’s mission. Western remains the only location in the La Crosse area to receive ESL education for free for all Wisconsin residents. The program often helps people at any level, from non-English speakers to the advanced. It’s why Western was uniquely positioned to help the Afghan visitors as they navigate this new world.

Barker has only been in the position for a few weeks, but has quickly grown connected to many of the youngsters. She has a history of working on resettling refugees into new communities, including working in Afghanistan. She was devastated when she witnessed the fall of Afghanistan last August. When she heard of the position, she jumped at the chance, driving from Florida as fast as she could get here!

“When I left Florida, the dashboard read 80 degrees,” she said. “As I drove north, the temperature just kept going down.”

The cold didn’t deter her, and neither does the mission itself. With donations pouring in from across the country, she remains surprised at the generosity of the American people. As factions in society continue to grow, it’s encouraging to see such strong support for helping those from other countries fleeing from violence and repression.

“I don’t think there’s another issue in the political arena that can get this much support right now,” said Barker. “It does restore some faith in humanity.”

