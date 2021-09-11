Campus Connection: Summer project leads to big changes at Children’s Museum

Children’s Museum Executive Director Anne Snow had been looking to provide a shakeup to their website this year.
“Our website was redone a few years ago and we are very happy with it,” said Snow. “But we have always wanted to add something interactive for children to do.”
Earlier this year, Snow was approached by Western IT Web and Development instructor Ann Brice about working with her class on adding interactive features to the website. It’s all through Western’s Community Based Learning program, which seeks to incorporate projects into classroom instruction that help address needs for various organizations.
This summer, Brice’s Project Analysis class took the challenge by storm, helping add a page to the Children’s Museum’s website, which included a map, as well as games for children. As an added challenge, all of this work was completed through virtual meetings as classes were held online due to COVID-19.
“All the different activities revolve around our exhibits,” said Snow. “It’s wonderful! A user can paint the firetruck, or other exhibits and play Eye Spy.”
Snow said the students were highly involved in the project from the beginning.
“The experience exceeded our expectations — the students were very engaged, they listened to our ideas and came up with their own, they broke into teams and worked on different aspects of the project,” she said.
Brice says the students lead the project from beginning to end, coming up with ideas and solutions for the client. It’s all a part of creating a real-life environment for students.
“Because the entire class was directly customer facing and entirely responsible for the product, our team members were incredibly motivated to collaborate and find innovative solutions,” said Justin Rodriguez, a member of the class.
In all, students found the experience to be invaluable.
“The main takeaway that I learned during this project was time management,” said Jared Onsager, a student in the class. “Another key takeaway that I was grateful to have during this project was teamwork. Whenever I have the chance, I love to work with people and create those friendships.”
“Working on this project has been a fantastic journey; 2020-21 has been challenging for everyone, especially kids,” said Supriya Daithankar, a student in the class. “Our goal was to create something for the community where kids can interact with the museum and keep themselves more engaged, especially in this pandemic when kids could not visit the museum.”
Visit the Children’s Museum website at www.funmuseum.org. For more information on Western’s Community Based Learning, visit www.westerntc.edu/community-based-learning.