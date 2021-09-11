Campus Connection: Summer project leads to big changes at Children’s Museum

Children’s Museum Executive Director Anne Snow had been looking to provide a shakeup to their website this year.

“Our website was redone a few years ago and we are very happy with it,” said Snow. “But we have always wanted to add something interactive for children to do.”

Earlier this year, Snow was approached by Western IT Web and Development instructor Ann Brice about working with her class on adding interactive features to the website. It’s all through Western’s Community Based Learning program, which seeks to incorporate projects into classroom instruction that help address needs for various organizations.

This summer, Brice’s Project Analysis class took the challenge by storm, helping add a page to the Children’s Museum’s website, which included a map, as well as games for children. As an added challenge, all of this work was completed through virtual meetings as classes were held online due to COVID-19.

“All the different activities revolve around our exhibits,” said Snow. “It’s wonderful! A user can paint the firetruck, or other exhibits and play Eye Spy.”

Snow said the students were highly involved in the project from the beginning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}