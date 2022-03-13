Campus Connection: TEDxUWLaCrosse event features 3 speakers during a time of change

Spring is a time of renewal. UW-La Crosse’s next TEDxUWLaCrosse event aims to renew our thinking about the community where we live, the natural space we inhabit and the communication we use to support others during difficult times.

TEDxUWLaCrosse will explore the theme of renewal at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in The Bluffs, Student Union at UW-L. A total of 300 free tickets will be available. Ticket details will be available soon at www.uwlax.edu/tedxuwlacrosse/. Presentations will also be recorded.

The event will include presentations from three speakers and watching TED Talks. Speakers include:

UW-La Crosse alumnus and executive director of B.L.A.C.K. Shaundel Spivey, who will reimagine what it takes to build an equitable and loving community.

Entomologist and UW-L biology professor Barrett Klein, who will bring a renewed appreciation for the 10 quintillion insects on the planet

Associate professor of communication studies Dena Huisman, who will share how to connect and communicate with loved ones needing support — particularly as this need has become more visible during the COVID 19 pandemic.

In 2013, UW-L started organizing independently-coordinated TEDx events featuring local speakers on a range of topics. Many are familiar with TED Talks, an award-winning video site that is a branch of the TED non-profit organization. The organization is devoted to “ideas worth spreading,” and, in that spirt, it created TEDx, a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

TEDxUWLaCrosse Spring 2022 speakers

Dena Huisman: What do I say to people who are in distress? Meeting the individual and relational needs of loved ones needing support.

The need for social support has become more visible to us during the COVID 19 pandemic as we learned how to cope with isolation and health scares. While the need for support in troubled times is often significant, research often finds that our satisfaction with the support we receive is less than ideal and that people often don’t know what to say to others in distress. UW-L Associate Professor of Communication Studies Dena Huisman will discuss how we can improve our connections to people through more conscious and deliberate communication choices that meet the individual and relational needs of loved ones needing support. The talk will discuss how cultural norms and expectations can help or hinder our success in relating meaningfully as humans experiencing challenges, and how careful attention to each other can overcome potential barriers to meaningful support.

Barrett Klein: What would the world look like without insects? An entomologist explores the cultural connections we share with our six-legged neighbors.

UW-L Biology Professor Barrett Klein will explore and reveal cultural connections we have with the 10 quintillion insects with whom we share the planet. Insects not only serve vital ecosystem services like pollination, waste removal, and sustenance for others, but they also have intimately and profoundly shaped human culture for millennia. What we eat, where we live, how we dress, and what we believe are all affected by the six-legged animals around us. Renewal can be interpreted in many ways, and Klein sees the connection between his advocating for insects as a call to look at and treat our distant relatives with a new perspective and vigor. He believes that we need to renew our appreciation for and our connection with nature, or we will suffer the consequences of a depleted world. Distancing ourselves from the grand diversity of insects would diminish what best defines us. Human culture, in some key respects, stands on six legs.

Shaundel Spivey: What does authentic equity work look like? Looking within first as we re-imagine an equitable community

You can’t do true authentic equity work without doing work on you first. As we strive to build an equitable and loving community, we have to imagine the work differently. To do this we must truly examine ourselves and the roles we all play in the perpetuation of this inequitable community we live in. Shaundel Spivey, executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, will provide the audience a visible reminder of how to build an equitable community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0