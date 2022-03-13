Campus Connection: The perfect fit for La Crosse’s Engineering Academy

In a world dominated by technology, the need for students in science-, technology- and mathematics-related careers is growing.

Every weekday, on the fourth floor of Western’s Integrated Technology Center, students from the School District of La Crosse gather in various college classrooms, in what’s called the La Crosse Engineering Academy. It’s a two-year program for juniors at any of the La Crosse high schools.

Eleven juniors and seniors each learn topics like physics, Cisco Computer Networking and robotics — all of which are skills they will need at the next level. For all these students, a career in engineering is all but certain. Some look to mechanical engineering, but others are looking at other fields, such as chemical and IT.

This is just the third year of program, which has had upheavals due to COVID-19. Its origin comes from former La Crosse Superintendent Randy Nelson, who met with Western President Roger Stanford with the idea to house an academy at Western. The college is uniquely able to meet the current demands of the program and the technology it needs to be successful. That said, the entire academy is run largely by the School District of La Crosse, with technology and space provided by Western.

“These are phenomenal facilities, and our students really enjoy using them,” said Steve Johnston, Technology and Engineering instructor in the Academy and at La Crosse Logan High School. “It gives students an opportunity to take classes that they would not be able to take at their respective high schools. We could not do this program without Western.”

In addition to the experience of learning on a college campus, students can earn credit as well. Depending on the institution, a student can carry as many as 12 credits into college, according to Johnston. Students can also earn industry certification in certain areas.

The demand for engineering careers is growing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, engineering occupations are expected to grow 4 percent through 2028. The median annual wage is $80,170.

“There are not any high schools in our area providing this,” said Johnston. “It’s giving kids a leg up in our area.”

Luke Clements is a senior at La Crosse Central. He’s always been interested in engineering and ran out of courses to take at his high school. He wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was an electrical engineer. He says the machinery and state-of-the-art equipment at Western makes all the difference.

“It’s very cool. … The high school doesn’t have something like this,” he said. “You can tell you are not at a high school.”

He’s hoping to attend a four-year university for either electrical or electromechanical engineering at either UW-Platteville or Stout. And the experience he’s learning at the Engineering Academy will hopefully carry over into the next stage.

Applications are required for the academy, which is only open to La Crosse students.

