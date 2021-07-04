Campus Connection: UW-L student-faculty research has wide range of applications

The difficulty comes when too many passengers show up, forcing airlines to pay passengers to wait for another flight.

Engholdt and Mathias used a co-evolutionary genetic algorithm to seek solutions that make sense for airlines and passengers.

The pair began working together through the Eagle Apprenticeship program, which allows outstanding first-year students to work side-by-side with UW-L faculty on special projects and collaborative research with a $1,000 stipend. Students can continue the apprenticeship in their second year.

Engholdt and Mathias enjoyed working together so much they continued their partnership after the apprenticeship expired.

“Getting involved with students doing undergrad research is maybe the most rewarding aspect of my job,” Mathias says. “Kaelan in particular has been exceptional to work with. He’s taken several projects and just run with them. I feel like I haven’t had to teach him a lot, because he does such an exceptional job working independently. It’s been great to see him grow.”

An Onalaska High School graduate, Engholdt says he enjoys computer science because of its ability to touch so many areas of life.