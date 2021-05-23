Campus Connection: UW-L students, Westby nursing home residents benefit from telehealth

“Students typically don’t receive this type of field experience due to geographic barriers and proximity to UW-L,” Taylor notes. “We have received very positive feedback from the older adult residents who rarely interact with college students and have been unable to have in-person visitors for almost a year because of COVID-19 physical distancing limitations.”

As part of their class assignment, students completed reflections on their telehealth experiences each week. Feedback was positive, even though many of the telehealth sessions were challenging and new for both residents and students. But UWL student Elizabeth Folz says the opportunity allows students a real-time opportunity to work through issues, solve problems and work on their facilitation skills.

“It is a space where there is no judging or grading based on performance,” Folz explains. “A student is allowed to try out different techniques and adapt on the fly as they will have to do in the future as both an intern and a recreational therapist.”

Norseland residents gave the project a thumbs up too. One resident, Edith Peterson, says she went in with an open mind and was ready to learn something new.