Campus Connection: UW-La Crosse alum sharing stories of Wisconsin’s backyards

You know what’s in your backyard. But, what about other backyards in the state?

A UW-La Crosse graduate is helping people enjoy the Badger state’s outdoors in “My Wisconsin Backyard.” The pandemic brainstorm has turned into a national Telly Award show.

Traci Neuman, a 1994 UWL graduate, says when the COVID-19 hit, she and her co-producer, Brian Ewig, felt compelled to start a regular series to provide a sense of happiness and encouragement — along with motivating people to get outside.

“It required us to come up with new ways to work like using a long boom pole for the microphone when recording audio and editing from our homes,” she recalls.

They launched “My Wisconsin Backyard” in June 2020. It airs Thursdays on Milwaukee PBS and can be viewed online at: mywiscbackyard.com.

Neuman moved to Milwaukee PBS in 2014 after working two decades in commercial-TV news. She calls it her best career decision.

In establishing the digital series and broadcast show, the station offered environmentally friendly, outdoor segments focusing on how Wisconsinites enjoy their time outside. Along with looking at outdoor activity, “My Wisconsin Backyard” features mental and physical health tips, eco-friendly gardening, backyard recipes, and other aspects of spending time outside.

“It is a way to bring people together by introducing different opportunities to help everyone find their own outdoor passion,” Neuman explains. “The best part of my job is learning, sharing and making a difference in the community.”

Neuman took an interest in journalism during high school in Minneapolis, despite living in the large market where it was hard to get started. She entered UWL as a psychology major but stopped in the then-Wing Communications Center one day out of curiosity.

“I was surprised to learn that, in addition to the school having a good TV program, the local stations were in the small market category and occasionally hired students,” she recalls. “I changed my major immediately.”

She says the mass communications curriculum was special because it was so well rounded, offering invaluable, hands-on experience at student TV and radio stations. It also required classes in still photography, marketing, advertising, public relations and writing.

“I had no idea at the time that I would go on to use all of these skills as well on a regular basis,” she notes.

Neuman says being a student-athlete also helped her prepare for a TV career. It wasn’t easy to juggle school, running full-time and working at WKBT-TV, Channel 8, part-time, she says. But it made her mentally tough and helped her become an excellent time manager, multitasker and team player.

“In addition, through athletics I learned perseverance, patience, the ability to overcome adversity and perform well in stressful situations,” she explains. “And also to positively thrive off competition.”

After graduation, Neuman moved to Channel 8’s sister station in Rockford, Illinois, to work full time. Eventually, she headed to Milwaukee’s CBS affiliate.

“The 20-plus years in news took me all over the country to cover the Packers, Bucks, Badgers and many other amazing stories,” she says. “It was an opportunity to see and do things that other people only dream about.”

Neuman saw the opportunity at Milwaukee PBS as a way to share longer stories and mentor students. Since fall 2015, she has taught part-time at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Neuman says the challenges of taking on “My Wisconsin Backyard” in a pandemic have been worth it. A year in, the program won a national Telly Award, the 2021 Gold Winner of Media & Entertainment.

Neuman says it’s an honor to tell the stories about the people and all things in Wisconsin. Those with ideas may contact her at neumantr@matc.edu or 414-704-1682.

