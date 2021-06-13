Campus Connection: UW-La Crosse police embrace opportunity to grow, improve

Law enforcement at all levels have been scrutinized like never before following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Over the past year, the UW-La Crosse Police Department has taken these lessons to heart and put them into action — whether it meant updating policies and practices, sending officers through additional training or simply reaching out to the community.

“Our command staff met (after Floyd’s death) and talked about the incident and how it could have been handled differently,” explains University Police Chief Allen Hill. “The George Floyd incident was a no-brainer, completely wrong. Officers were responding to a petty crime. And while we take an oath to uphold the law, you also need to consider the severity of the crime when you’re dealing with the incident. We focus on that with all of our officers.”

When he came to UW-L in fall 2019, Hill immediately began developing ways University Police could better serve the campus and community. This included requiring supervisors to review footage from body cameras and in-car camera systems, which helps ensure officers are following procedure and identify areas where more training is needed.

Since Floyd’s death, the department has redoubled its efforts to improve policing and keep campus safe.