Campus Connection: UW-La Crosse professor begins podcast to spread knowledge about nuclear science

Lesher is excited about the series’ kickoff in December.

“I was able to interview experts in fields of nuclear sanctions, energy, history, environment and medicine and ask them questions I have had or that were brought up in conversation,” she says. “It really is a dream to ask people you admire to come on the show, talk to you about a topic you both love, and then share it with others.”

Lesher says the podcast is geared toward those in the general public who are interested in history, science or learning something new. Topics covered are varied and have the theme of nuclear science in common.

“One podcasts discusses the start of radium therapy to treat cancer and another the beginning of the environmental movement in the U.S.,” she notes. “You don’t have to be a nuclear scientist to understand these episodes.”

The podcasts have received positive reviews, and the initial programs are serving as a good introduction for potential guests.

“When I contact new guests they can listen to the show and see what it is all about and decide if they want to take part,” she says. “When a prospective guest listens and thinks it’s good, then I know I’ve done something right.”