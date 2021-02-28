Campus Connection: UW-La Crosse radiation therapy program combines classroom, clinical experiences

An extremely nervous and claustrophobic patient. A distracted physician stepping in for a colleague before an initial radiation treatment. Two patients with the same first names in the waiting room anxiously anticipating their radiation treatments.

These situations may be just scenarios for UW-La Crosse radiation therapy students, but being able to think on their feet in similar, real-life situations when they get on the job is critical. And, it’s one of the reasons the UW-L program has been ranked among the top 15 programs in the country.

The UW-L radiation therapy program is No. 7 on the Best Value Schools list. The rankings highlight tuition and enrollment, while listing notables such as UW-L’s 13-month internship program and its national accreditation.

UW-L Clinical Associate Professor Melissa Weege, program director, says the ranking speaks highly of the only radiation therapy program in the UW System — and the state’s oldest of only two programs.

“It shows what a great value UW-L students and in particular those pursuing the field of radiation therapy get for their tuition dollars,” she says.