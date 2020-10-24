Campus Connection: UW-La Crosse students head to rural La Crosse County for COVID safe haven

“The visits this fall offered an opportunity to show the potential of the FSPA land on St. Joseph Ridge as a site for collaboration,” Piggush explains. “I was energized following each visit with UWL faculty because they understood our sustainability work to date and shared ideas about potential work together that might benefit the land and their students.”

UW-L Community Engagement Coordinator Lisa Klein says one of her favorite parts of the new relationship is that both the FSPA and UW-L are entering into the partnership without any particular goal in mind.

“FSPA has beautiful, private land that they would like to make available for future educational opportunities and research, and UW-L has experts in many different disciplines who can create meaningful learning experiences for students, as well as develop their own scholarship,” she explains. “This is a unique opportunity for two community organizations to co-create future projects and imagine possibilities together.”

Klein says along with the Art Department, FSPA has welcomed faculty from the Biology, Earth Science & Geography, and Recreation Management & Therapeutic Recreation departments. She and Piggush were first introduced by Alysa Remsburg, an instructor in the UWL Environmental Studies Department who had already cultivated a relationship with FSPA.