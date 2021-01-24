Campus Connection: Viterbo classes look at foundations of civics

“Along with the obvious rise in polarization in this country over the past couple of decades, we have also experienced a much less obvious decrease in our collective knowledge of civics,” Kyte said. “And that includes not just knowledge of how government works, but also knowledge of our civic history and founding documents.”

Scinta’s class isn’t aimed at college students. Instead, the class is intended for any civic-minded adults who want to discover the principles that unite Americans to enable better discussions about divisive issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to give everybody who comes a toolbox so they are better equipped to go out and have these conversations,” Scinta said.

The first four sessions will focus on the Declaration of Independence, the First Amendment and civil liberties, the balance between state and federal power, and the public’s role in elections. These four session topics might be repeated if there isn’t room for all people who want to participate in the first round, and Scinta said the hope is to continue to expand the discussion with new topics.