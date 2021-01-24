Campus Connection: Viterbo classes look at foundations of civics

Sam Scinta doesn’t ask much. He only wants Americans to come out of their social-media information bubbles and rediscover the country’s founding principles, resulting in more constructive civic discourse instead of tribal political bloodsport.
“I think you have to talk about those shared principles. I firmly believe those principles still matter a whole lot,” said Scinta, who is launching a virtual class called Rebuilding American Civics, hosted by Viterbo University’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership.
Scinta, founder and president of IM Education and a new adjunct instructor in Viterbo’s graduate level servant leadership program, has a lifelong passion for and expertise in political history and is a skilled teacher and discussion facilitator, said Rick Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute. Kyte and Scinta are on the same page regarding elevating civic discourse in this country, and they have been talking about the need for that for at least eight years.
When Scinta and Kyte began planning the class six months ago, they knew the country was facing deep political and cultural divisions. They never expected that less than a month before the first class on Feb. 3, they’d see a violent insurrection at the country’s Capitol by right-wing extremists.
The incident confirmed for them the dire need for the change Rebuilding American Civics aims to bring about.
“Along with the obvious rise in polarization in this country over the past couple of decades, we have also experienced a much less obvious decrease in our collective knowledge of civics,” Kyte said. “And that includes not just knowledge of how government works, but also knowledge of our civic history and founding documents.”
Scinta’s class isn’t aimed at college students. Instead, the class is intended for any civic-minded adults who want to discover the principles that unite Americans to enable better discussions about divisive issues.
“I want to give everybody who comes a toolbox so they are better equipped to go out and have these conversations,” Scinta said.
The first four sessions will focus on the Declaration of Independence, the First Amendment and civil liberties, the balance between state and federal power, and the public’s role in elections. These four session topics might be repeated if there isn’t room for all people who want to participate in the first round, and Scinta said the hope is to continue to expand the discussion with new topics.
In addition to grounding in the founding principles, Scinta said it’s essential to approach political discussions with an empathetic mindset. “We have to be humble enough to recognize that we might not be right or that someone else has a different set of experiences or valuable insight,” he said. “Where people get frustrated is when they feel like they’re not being heard.”
Scinta, who lectures on political science at Viterbo and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, emphasized that the Rebuilding American Civics sessions are not lectures meant to be passively absorbed. He will take roughly 20 minutes at the start to lay the groundwork on a topic, but the sessions are more about discussion and exercising critical thinking skills.
Kyte said he didn’t think the class would appeal to extremists on either end of the political spectrum. People who are right- or left-leaning centrists are the ones who can move the needle on civic discourse, and there are a lot of them.
“Their voice tends to be underrepresented within the media because they practice self-restraint and do not resort to violence when they do not get their way,” Kyte said. “If we value an informed citizenry who are both able and willing to participate in healthy, deliberative democratic processes, then we must do what we can to intentionally cultivate that informed citizenry. This is one small way in which we can contribute to that effort.”
Scinta and Kyte have another way they contribute to the effort to restore American civic virtue. They co-host “The Inspired Minds Podcast,” which can be heard on the IM Education website (https://inspiredmindsedu.org/our-programs/inspired-minds-podcast). In this podcast series, launched in October 2020, Kyte and Scinta interview guests on wide variety of topics.
“We are two curious souls in search of great ideas to restore American civic virtue,” Scinta said. “It is important to be idealistic as that is how we transcend differences and focus on continuing to make our society stronger.”