Campus Connection: Viterbo graduate Amanda Meyer leads Recreation Department

Amanda Meyer didn’t have to look very far for her first job after graduating from Viterbo University in 2008. In fact, it turned out her place of employment was located literally just out the window from where she lived as a first-year student.

“I could see the Amie L. Mathy Center for Recreation and Education being built from my residence hall room,” said Meyer, who was hired as Viterbo’s assistant director of recreational sports 14 years ago and was recently promoted to director of recreation.

Meyer’s career path into the field of recreation began as a work-study student. A marketing major and member of the volleyball team during her first year at Viterbo, Meyer took a job helping run the university’s intramural programs. She continued working in rec sports through the next four years and was hired upon graduation.

“I enjoyed my time in the Mathy Center and I met a lot of great people,” said Meyer of accepting the position. She would also go on to earn a Master of Science in Sports Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and an additional undergraduate degree in creative media design from Viterbo.

Meyer served as the assistant director of recreational sports at Viterbo from 2008 to 2021. She was promoted to associate director last year and again to director of recreation July 18. She will oversee a full-time and a part-time employee, plus 25-30 student workers in her new position.

“Amanda is strategic, hard-working, energetic and student-focused,” said Marci Iverson, assistant dean of student wellbeing and the former director of the recreation department. “She has been innovative with program and service offerings, and personal relationships and student development are central to her successes. She will continue to foster great connections with students and maintain collaborations with campus partners as well as external partners, such as the Mathy Center Boys & Girls Club and the Western Wellness Center. She will do a wonderful job leading the department into the future.”

Volleyball, basketball and bowling are the student rec leagues that draw the most participants, Meyer said. Weekly trivia and group fitness classes for students and employees are also very popular. Meyer said the goal is to increase the number of outdoor activity options such as golf outings, hiking and canoeing.

“We have always worked to stay current with industry trends, and this will continue under my leadership,” she said. “Participants can continue to expect a variety of programs designed to enhance their overall wellbeing, connect them with fellow students, allow them to participate in favorite activities or learn new ones. We’re here for people of all skill levels and interests.”