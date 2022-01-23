Campus Connection: Viterbo holds Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Learning and Celebration

Erin Peterson, a sophomore nursing major, spent her first day of the spring semester volunteering at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse as part of the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Learning and Celebration at Viterbo University.

“I think this day makes our community a better place, and it’s a tribute to Dr. King’s commitment to service,” said Peterson, who spent the day organizing supplies and deep cleaning rooms at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Viterbo MLK Day of Service, Learning and Celebration is a day dedicated to honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a variety of engagement opportunities that advocate for underrepresented and marginalized communities. Formal classes were cancelled to encourage both employees and students to be active participants in the day’s activities.

“We wanted to make sure that MLK Day was a ‘day on,’ not a ‘day off,’” said Megan Pierce, Viterbo University’s director of multicultural student success and global engagement. Pierce was a member of the working group that initiated this campus-wide event and helped facilitate the afternoon workshop sessions. “We wanted to do something more than just having regular class—something to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King in a way that aligns with our Viterbo values.”

One of Viterbo’s core values is service. According to Colin Burns-Gilbert, director of orientation and engagement, service implies action.

“We can learn about racism, inequality and the policies and procedures that perpetuate fractured access and success today,” said Burns-Gilbert. “We can celebrate the incredible impact people have had on our community. But, if we never translate those layers into action, specific steps to improve our shared community, we are stopping short of the transformational change Dr. King’s messages inspire.”

Following the morning of community service was an afternoon of educational workshops. When organizing the sessions, Pierce said the goal was to incorporate topics that would appeal to students and staff from all areas of campus to see how they can affect social justice in their own space. “It’s not just for the subjects that focus on social issues and diversity. Social justice and equity is everyone’s responsibility,” said Pierce.

For example, while biology may not be a subject typically associated with social justice, a workshop entitled “Our Ancestors: Demystifying Race and Genetics” was presented by associate professor Chris Mayne. There was also a panel of academic leadership that discussed how they see social justice in their areas of expertise.

“We want our community to see they are a part of this work and everyone needs to be involved in creating a safe, equitable environment on campus,” said Pierce.

Pierce hopes that after engaging in the day’s events, participants see how they can affect change in the world of social justice and equity and take initiative, whether it be starting a conversation at the lunch table or hosting an event to positively impact the community.

“These things are not difficult or hard to do, but can make a huge difference in the world of social justice and equity,” said Pierce.

