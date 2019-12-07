Campus Connection: Viterbo President’s Holiday Dinner is student favorite

Viterbo student Emma Prescott and her friends walked into the campus Marian Hall Dining Room Wednesday evening, where they were greeted by university president Glena Temple.

Temple escorted the group to their table, which was decorated for the Christmas season.

The friends were about to be treated to their choice of three delicious entrees served by faculty and staff volunteers at the annual President’s Holiday Dinner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prescott and company were some of the nearly 640 students and 60 volunteers who enjoyed this popular longtime Viterbo tradition.

The President’s Holiday Dinner is designed to be a festive affair, complete with Christmas music, a Christmas tree and holiday decorations. This was the third year Prescott attended.

“I really enjoy seeing the faculty members and others who volunteer to serve us outside of their field,” said Prescott, a senior studio art major from Ames, Iowa, who hopes to attend graduate school for occupational therapy after she graduates in May. “It’s sort of a thank-you to students for our hard work. Plus, the food is great and I love the Christmas music.”

All Viterbo students are invited to the free event.

“I think this annual event provides our students with a sense of family and community,” said Rick Trietley, Viterbo vice president for student affairs. “It’s a nice event during a busy time of end-of-the-semester activities and getting ready for finals. The students rave about it. There is a lot of energy and passion from the employee volunteers as well, many of whom don’t get to interact with students on a daily basis.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0